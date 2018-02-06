Owner of northern Arizona commercial guiding company convicted of crimes, banned from Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Deborah Hendricks, 44, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and owner of “Just Roughin’ It”, a commercial guiding company, was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles R. Pyle to three years of probation.

The probation terms include a three-year ban for Hendricks and “Just Roughin It” from conducting business or commercial activity in the Grand Canyon National Park. Hendricks had previously pleaded guilty to false report and violation of the terms and conditions of a permit.

The case involved a commercial rim-to-rim guided hike across the Grand Canyon. The permit used to take a group of clients on a guided hike by “Just Roughin It” was falsified. The permit actually issued to the company was for a different location in the Grand Canyon. The permit used by “Just Roughin It” was illegally modified to look like a valid permit for a commercial rim-to-rim hike.

The investigation was conducted by Grand Canyon National Park Service Rangers. The prosecution was handled by Camille Bibles, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Flagstaff.