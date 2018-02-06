Tusayan neighborhood watch planning meeting scheduled Feb. 8

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Tusayan Fire Department will host a meeting for community volunteers interested in participating in a neighborhood watch program at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

Chrystal Schoppmann, who is organizing the event, said the group will be non-partisan and focus on the betterment of the town as a whole.

“Neighborhood watch is a very effective program for preventing many crimes such as burglaries, assaults and drug dealing,” she said. “It also promotes a more united community.”

According to a 2008 report by the U.S. Justice Department, “Does Neighborhood Watch Reduce Crime,” citizen policing programs were associated with a significant reduction in crime. On average, the report found there was a 16 percent decrease in crime in Neighborhood Watch communities when compared with control areas.