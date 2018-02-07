Prescribed burning to continue on Reed Rx Project south of Tusayan

Fire crews are scheduled to continue burning a 250 acre unit on the Reed Prescribed Fire project beginning Thursday of this week near the Grand Canyon Airport southwest of the town of Tusayan.

Ignitions will occur over a period of a few days in order to minimize smoke production and allow for good ventilation throughout the day. East winds are forecasted and are expected to transport smoke away from developed areas reducing the potential for impacts to residents, businesses and roadways.

“This area southwest of Tusayan is critical for us to maintain with regular intervals of fire” said Brandon Oberhardt, Engine Captain on the Tusayan Ranger District. “Predominant winds come out of this direction most days of the year so keeping this area free of hazardous fuels is essential for reducing the threat to the community”

Smoke may be visible from Highway 64 and from the communities of Grand Canyon, Valle and Tusayan. Light smoke may linger overnight and in the early morning hours.

Fire managers work closely with local officials, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, partners in the Grand Canyon National Park, as well as surrounding Native American tribes to monitor air quality whenever burns are implemented.

Notifications of upcoming prescribed burns are provided regularly throughout the season. The public can find this information online or through a recorded hotline. Contact your local Kaibab National Forest office for additional information.

• Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5160/

• Fire Information Recorded Hotline: 928-635-8311

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF/

• Twitter: twitter.com/kaibabnf (Text ‘follow kaibabnf’ to 40404 to receive text messages.)

• Kaibab website “News & Events”: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab