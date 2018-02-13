Around the Canyon: Week of Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day donut social Feb. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Valentine’s Day donut social at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. The event is free and open to the community.

Friday Night Flix: “Wonder” Feb. 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the multipurpose room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Wonder” (Rated PG) starring Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Izabela Vidovic. Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

“Lost in Yonkers” Feb. 16-18

Theatrikos Theatre Company presents Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers” Feb. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at Doris Harper-White Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff.

Neil Simon’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning coming-of-age play centers around two brothers who come to live with their grandmother and their Aunt Bella, who has an intellectual disability. Over time, the young boys learn lessons about love, responsibility, and the importance of family that will carry them into adulthood.

Tickets are $13-$24 and can be purchased at www.theatrikos.com or by calling (928) 774-1662.

Flagstaff shopping trip Feb. 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 16. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Black History month program at Shrine of the Ages Feb. 16

Margaret Hangan, Forest Archeologist and Heritage Program Manager at Kaibab National Forest will join historians Ben Carver and Jack Reid to present a history of African Americans in northern Arizona from 7-8:15 p.m. The program is free and open to the public and is appropriate for all ages.

Board Game Night Feb. 17

The Rec Center will host board game night beginning at 6 p.m.

Tusayan food bank distribution Feb. 21

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

3-day Las Vegas trip Feb. 20-22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a three-day, two-night trip to Las Vegas Feb. 20-22. Cost is $175 per person and includes transportation and two nights’ lodging. Sign up is available at the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Grand Canyon hosts Founders Day event Feb. 22

Grand Canyon National Park will host two Founders Day events Feb. 22 to celebrate the 99th birthday of the park.

The National Park Service will reveal the park’s centennial logo and serve birthday cake to guests from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Visitor’s Center.

From 4 to 7 p.m., canyon Plaza Resort in Tusayan will host a community event with a safari theme. Food, raffles, games and prizes will be available.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Workout Club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPR and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.