'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In honor of African American History Month, Grand Canyon National Park will host a special evening program to highlight the African American experience in northern Arizona and contributions to Grand Canyon National Park. The ‘Hidden and Revealed’ evening program takes place Feb.16 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Shrine of the Ages Auditorium.

‘Hidden and Revealed’ is presented by Margaret Hangan, Ben Carver and Jack Reid. Margaret Hangan has published works about the history of African American communities in Williams, Arizona. Hangan currently works as a forest archaeologist and is the heritage program manager for Kaibab National Forest. Ben Carver is a historian with a doctorate degree in history from Northern Arizona University. Jack Reid has published articles on African American migration to northern Arizona and currently speaks on northern Arizona history and African American communities in Flagstaff.

‘Hidden and Revealed’ will also be presented at the Murdoch Center in Flagstaff Feb. 17 and La Posada Hotel in Winslow Feb. 18.

There are no additional fees to participate in this evening program, standard park entrance fees apply. Because of road improvement projects, visitors should expect detours and road closures. All services and facilities continue to be open and accessible. Visitors should follow detour signs, flaggers, and temporary stop lights. All drivers should slow down in construction zones.

The National Park Service helps protect a multitude of park sites and resources dedicated to help others learn about past African American leaders, history and culture. More information is available at www.nps.gov/aahistory.