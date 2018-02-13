NPS to host Grand Canyon Founder's Day events

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In celebration of the Grand Canyon National Park’s 99th birthday, the National Park Service is hosting a birthday reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and a community safari from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canyon Plaza Resort Feb. 22.

The events are free and community members from Grand Canyon, Valle and Tusayan are invited to attend. Free transportation is available for park residents at Albright Training Center — shuttles depart at 4 and 5 p.m. and return at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. NPS will unveil the park’s 2019 centennial logo and serve birthday cake. Flagstaff and Grand Canyon school choirs will perform and guests can hang out with the Kolb Brothers at a photo booth and share their favorite Grand Canyon story at the oral history booth.

Party-goers can then head to Canyon Plaza Resort in Tusayan for a safari-themed community get-together. According to Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes, who is helping coordinate the event for NPS, guests can listen to live music, visit with community organizations to learn about available services and enter raffles for prizes. There will be games and a crafting table for children. Light refreshments will be provided.

Representatives from Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino Community College, the US Citizenship Office, Coconino County Health District (nutrition and wellness, HIV prevention, tobacco and substance abuse), Grand Canyon Community Church, Grand Canyon Railway, Canyon Plaza Resort, Big E’s Steakhouse, the Grand Canyon Rec Center, APS, Pink Jeep, Headstart, Grand Canyon Association, NPS and County Board Supervisor Lena Fowler will be on hand to discuss what services they can provide to the community and answer questions. There is still space for other organizations and services – contact Ceja-Cervantes at (928) 638-7728 to reserve a space.