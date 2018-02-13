Regional Valentine's events for singles or couples

Silver Pines Dinner and Dancing for Two

Silver Pines will host Dining and Dancing Night from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff. Dinner will be served from 5-9 p.m. Reservations are required. Dance lessons from Flagstaff Latin Dance Collective will be held from 7-8 p.m. with an open dance following from 8-10 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person for both dinner and dancing and includes choice of two entrees, special dessert for two, bottle of house wine or champagne, a half-hour dance lesson, taxes and gratuity. For dance lessons and open dance only, tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple.

More information can be found by calling (928) 779-7950.

Written in the Stars at Lowell Observatory

Take a drive up Mars Hill for nighttime stargazing in the world’s first Dark Sky City at Lowell Observatory from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14.

Take a walk through time and history with your special someone on our Galaxy Walk in the Coconino National Forest. View the Moon and the Orion Nebula through the historic Clark Telescope, and finally see a view of the city from the Mars Hill look out.

‘The Princess Bride’ screening at the Orpheum Theatre

The Orpheum Theatre will present a special showing of “The Princess Bride” at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Chef’s table at Sugar Mama’s Bakery

Sugar Mama’s Bakery and personal chef Laura Chamberlain will host a a pop-up chef’s table style dinner that is casual, fun, and interactive from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14. In addition to the menu for the evening, guests will take home a homemade vinaigrette & chimichurri sauce and a flourless chocolate torte to enjoy later.

Tickets are $75 per person and reservations are required. More information can be found by calling (928) 814-8218.

Valentine’s concert with Muskellenge at Coconino Center for the Arts

Enjoy the local music scene, along with a wine and chocolate tasting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Coconino Center for the Arts.

Muskellunge is a contemporary American acoustic band founded in Flagstaff. Tickets are $22-$24 and can be purchased at the door.

Valentine’s Day donut social Feb. 14 at Grand Canyon Rec Center

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Valentine’s Day donut social at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. The event is free and open to the community.