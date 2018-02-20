Bruce Northern takes over as Tusayan town clerk

Bruce Northern officially took on the role of Tusayan town clerk in December 2017 after long-time Grand Canyon resident Melissa Drake accepted a position in Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Zijun Liang)

Bruce Northern officially took on the role of Tusayan town clerk in December 2017 after long-time Grand Canyon resident Melissa Drake accepted a position in Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Zijun Liang)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: February 20, 2018 10:07 a.m.

    • Bruce Northern officially took on the role of Tusayan town clerk in December 2017 after long-time Grand Canyon resident Melissa Drake accepted a position in Colorado.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.