Bruce Northern takes over as Tusayan town clerk

Bruce Northern officially took on the role of Tusayan town clerk in December 2017 after long-time Grand Canyon resident Melissa Drake accepted a position in Colorado.
Bruce Northern officially took on the role of Tusayan town clerk in December 2017 after long-time Grand Canyon resident Melissa Drake accepted a position in Colorado.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.