Around the Canyon: Week of Feb. 28

STEAM Night and Navajo taco sale March 1

Grand Canyon School will host STEAM Night and Navajo taco sale from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 1 in the school’s multipurpose room.

Students and visitors can participate in STEAM (science, math, engineering, art and technology)-themed games and enter a drawing for prizes.

Navajo tacos will be available for $5 with sales benefitting the senior class. Desserts will be available for donations to benefit the Grand Canyon Youth river trip.

Friday Night Flix: “Just Getting Started” March 2

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Mom and Dad” (Rated R) starring Jane Seymour, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. A two-hander action comedy in the vein of Midnight Run (1988), about an ex-F.B.I. Agent (Tommy Lee Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer in the Witness Protection Program (Morgan Freeman) having to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip March 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff March 7. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Workout Club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPR and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.