Around the Canyon: Jan. 3

Flagstaff shopping trip Jan. 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Friday Night Flix: “American Made”

Jan. 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the multipurpose room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “American Made” (R) starring Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson and Sarah Wright. The film tells the story of Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a clandestine operation that would be exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Donut Social Jan. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a donut social at 10 a.m. this event is free and open to the community.

Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument trip Jan. 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

The Rec Center is hosting Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.