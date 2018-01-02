Grand Canyon School, Delaware North partner to give families a happy holiday

Grand Canyon School and Delaware North partner to provide food baskets to 60 families Dec. 22. The school reached out to families who participates in the free and reduced lunch program, about 55 percent of the student body. Delaware North then provided baskets for each family as part of its annual Angel Tree program.
