Grand Canyon School, Delaware North partner to give families a happy holiday

Grand Canyon School school reached out to families participating in the free and reduced lunch program and Delaware North provided baskets for each family as part of its annual Angel Tree program Dec. 22.

Photos/Rosa Velazquez

Grand Canyon School school reached out to families participating in the free and reduced lunch program and Delaware North provided baskets for each family as part of its annual Angel Tree program Dec. 22.

  • Originally Published: January 2, 2018 10:43 a.m.

    • Grand Canyon School and Delaware North partner to provide food baskets to 60 families Dec. 22. The school reached out to families who participates in the free and reduced lunch program, about 55 percent of the student body. Delaware North then provided baskets for each family as part of its annual Angel Tree program.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.