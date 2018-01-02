Grand Canyon West tops 1 million visitors for third straight year

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — For the third consecutive year, attendance at Grand Canyon West (GCW) has topped 1 million visitors to the tourism experiences owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, including Grand Canyon Skywalk, the Hualapai Lodge and the Hualapai River Runners whitewater rafting and pontoon tours.
On Dec. 20, Grand Canyon West recorded its 1 millionth visitor for the year. The lucky guests — Abbi Reynolds and Caitlin Wiggins, both from Apex, North Carolina — were treated to a free tour of the world-famous Grand Canyon Skywalk, a helicopter 10th anniversary of Skywalk and we opened Sa’ Nyu Wah, the only four-star restaurant in the world with a Grand Canyon view. To do all that and to again go over the 1 million mark for visitors is quite an accomplishment.”
Grand Canyon West first exceeded the 1 million mark in attendance in 2015, said CEO Brian Siegel. Expectation are high for 2018, he said, in large part because of a new addition to the tourism offerings expected to open right after the New Year — the zipline at Grand Canyon West, a pair of four-person ziplines that will allow guests to soar nearly 1,000 feet above the floor of a nearby side canyon.
“2017 was a great year for us, and next year looks like it could be even bigger,” Siegel said. “When the zipline at Grand Canyon West opens, we think that will take the adrenalin surges available for our visitors to a whole new level. I can’t wait, and I know our team is equally excited.”
More like this story
- Grand Canyon West destinations expected to surpass 1.1 million visitors in 2016
- Grand Canyon West reaches 1 million visitors, gearing up for 2016 tourism
- More than 4,000 visitors celebrate Skywalk’s 10th Anniversary
- Hualapai Tribe plans to open zip line at western rim of Grand Canyon
- One-third of paving completed on unpaved road to Grand Canyon West
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.