Road improvement project underway for Hermits Road interchange

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Construction has begun at the Hermit Road interchange to resurface and improve the Hermit Road and Village Loop intersection.

This is the first part of a 2018 Federal Highways Administration project to improve several intersections and about 15 miles of roads in the park. The road improvements will help preserve and extend the life of existing roads. Work will be completed by Fann Contracting, Inc. of Prescott, Arizona.

During this first phase of construction, Village Loop Road between the west end of Bright Angel Lodge parking lot and the south end of the Maswik Lodge complex will be closed and detours will be in place. Traffic from the El Tovar Hotel to the west end of the Bright Angel Lodge parking lot will become two-way traffic. To accommodate this, there will be no street-side parking for visitors or residents near the El Tovar, Kachina, Thunderbird, and Bright Angel lodges, Colter Hall, or the Train Depot. Buses and oversize vehicles will be able to turn around using the Bright Angel Lodge parking lot.

Hermit Road will remain open via a detour from Maswik Lodge. To access Hermit Road and viewpoints, Hermit’s Rest, and the Hermit Trail, traffic will be rerouted from Maswik Lodge Road to Rowe Well Road. Detour signs will be in place. The Village Route shuttle bus will continue to operate and the timetable and stops may be adjusted. Informational signs will be posted at the bus stops.

Next phases of the construction project will occur throughout 2018, with overall completion anticipated in fall 2018. The NPS will send out regular updated announcements about predicted closures, detours and possible impacts to traffic, visitors and residents.

There will be an opportunity for interested community members and the public to hear updates about the project, next steps and to meet with the contractor and NPS staff during an open house on Jan. 10. The open house will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shrine of the Ages. All members of the community and public are welcome to stop by anytime during the open house.

More information about the open house, construction project, next phases, road closures, and detours can be found at https://www.nps.gov/grandcanyon, on Twitter @GrandCanyonNPS, on Facebook at Grand Canyon National Park. A hotline is available at (928) 277-8010. Calls will be answered during construction work hours. During non-construction work hours, the hotline will have a recorded message.