Hualapai Tribe plans to open zip line at western rim of Grand Canyon

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — The Hualapai Tribe is expanding tourist offerings at the west rim of the Grand Canyon.
More than 1 million people a year visit Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park. It’s best known for the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon wall and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.
The tribal corporation that runs it recently opened a restaurant in a connected visitor center that had been the subject of a bitter dispute between a late Las Vegas businessman and the tribe.
In January, the corporation plans to open a pair of zip lines that will send guests nearly 1,000 feet above a side canyon. Each zip line will carry four people.
