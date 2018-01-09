Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 10

Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument trip Jan. 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Friday Night Flix: “IT” Jan. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the multipurpose room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “IT” (Rated R) starring Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher and Finn Wolfhard. A group of bullied kids band together when a shapeshifting monster, taking the appearance of a clown, begins hunting children. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Board Game Night Jan. 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host board game night beginning at 6 p.m.

HeartSaver CPR class Jan. 15

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Petrified Forest National Park trip Jan. 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Petrified Forest National Park. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

The Rec Center is hosting Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.