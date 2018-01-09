Lady Phantoms go on scoring frenzy in runaway win over Mayer

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Lady Phantoms chalked up another runaway win Jan. 6, defeating the Mayer Wildcats 54-31 at home.

A slow first quarter saw the Wildcats with a 4-point lead, but the Lady Phantoms came roaring back with a monster second quarter. Led by Meme Jeter-Nanacasia and Savannah Longhoma, the Lady Phantoms outscored the Wildcats 26-3.

Jeter-Nanacasia led all scorers with 20 points, going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and finishing the game with a 50 percent field goal percentage. She also contributed four steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Longhoma had a breakout game with 16 points, seven steals, five assists and five rebounds, including two 3-pointers. She was 100 percent from the free throw line. Freshmen Kara Austin and Alana Keebahe each scored 6 points; Cayli Miles and Monica Dimas rounded out the scorers with 3 points each.

With the win, the Lady Phantoms’ record stands at 9-1, the only loss coming to conference rival Mogollon. They are currently ranked third (3-1) in the 1A Central standings behind Mogollon (4-0) and Cibecue (4-1).

The Lady Phantoms face Holbrook Indian School at home Jan. 10 and Ash Fork at home Jan. 11.