National Park Service explores monthly themes through 2018

2018 National Park Service theme months

January: Opening Doors

How does the National Park Service open doors to new opportunities?

February: Learning from

Leaders

How do parks and public lands celebrate and help us understand leadership?

March: Marking New

Beginnings

How do we find this spirit in parks and public lands?

April: Finding Your Park After Dark - Starry Skies

What goes on in the dark?

May: Picturing Yourself in a Park

As we celebrate the winners of the Share the Experience photo contest, how do visitors see themselves in our parks and public lands?

June: Celebrating the Great Outdoors

How can visitors experience, enjoy, and learn from the outdoors?

July: Declaring Independence

What stories of independence are told in our parks and public lands?

August: Having Fun with Friends & Family

How does the National Park Service provide fun, memorable, and inspiring experiences?

September: Protecting our Nation’s Treasures

How do visitors find the treasures in your park and community?

October: Celebrating Rivers & Trails - #FindYourWay

How can we encourage visitors to #FindYourWay to these places and stories?

November: Expressing Thanks for Parks and Public Lands

What do you appreciate about parks and NPS programs?

December: Appreciating Our Partners

How do our partners make a difference in your park or community?