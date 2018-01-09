NPS could raise water restrictions at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park remains in Level 2 water conservation measures because of water delivery system issues and may implement further restrictions next week.

Park staff is working to fix a malfunction in the pumps at Indian Garden that deliver water to the South Rim storage tanks. Until the repairs are made and water in storage reaches sustainable levels, the park will remain in conservation mode.

Under Level 2 water restrictions, the park and its partners have been able to conserve water by switching to disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water by request only and adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms.

Residents and visitors can help the conservation efforts by limiting showers to five minutes or less, turning off the faucet while shaving or brushing teeth, washing laundry and dishes with full loads and reporting leaks to appropriate offices.

“With a more concerted water-saving effort from park staff and visitors over the coming weekend, we may avoid further water restrictions next week,” said Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux.

Some of those restrictions could include using hand sanitizer in public restrooms, using portable toilets, dry camping at Mather Campground and limiting use of employee laundromats.

“We appreciate the help from our employees and business partners to conserve water as our maintenance staff works diligently to make these critical repairs,” Drapeaux said.

The public can call (928) 638-7688 to listen to a recorded message with updates and additional information as it becomes available. Drinking water is still available in the inner canyon at Indian Garden and Phantom Ranch.

Grand Canyon National Park has a large and complex water utility system that provides water to close to 6 million visitors a year in addition to more than 2,000 residents living within the park.