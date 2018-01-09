Phantoms thump Mayer Wildcats

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Phantoms jumped out to a 10-point lead and never looked back, defeating the Mayer Wildcats 58-27 at Grand Canyon Jan. 6.

Senior Travis Moreno, who was injured during the team’s season-opening tournament, returned to play and scored early with a 3-pointer. Head Coach David Perkins said Moreno’s return got the team fired up even before the game.

“We had a very good week of practice following our holiday break and we are as healthy as we have been all season,” Perkins said. “We had contributions from many players, but I think one key was that we were excited to have Travis back.”

Neegoh Kaska also returned from a recent injury on fire, scoring 11 points and hauling in a team-high nine rebounds and a blocked shot. Sophomore Rufus Keebahe led all scorers with 13 points, including four from beyond the arc. Moreno finished the game with 5 points and 6 rebounds.

With the win, the Phantoms rose to fifth place in the 1A Central standings. Perkins said he is optimistic about the remainder of the season.

“We still have some things to clean up in our offensive game, but we have been steadily improving,” Perkins said.

The Phantoms play the Ash Fork Spartans at home Jan. 11. The team defeated the Spartans by three points at the Route 66 Holiday Classic Tournament in Williams Dec. 2.