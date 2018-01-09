South Rim Roads Improvement Project begins; expect detours, slight delays

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As part of the 2018 Federal Highways Administration’s South Rim Roads Improvement Project, additional construction and detours began Jan. 8 at the South Entrance Road and Desert View Drive (Arizona Highway 64 East) intersection. All services and facilities are open and accessible. Visitors and community members are reminded to add a few minutes to their driving time and follow detour signs, flaggers and temporary stop lights.

South Entrance Road at Center Road will be closed to all northbound traffic. Northbound traffic on South Entrance Road will follow a detour along Center and Zuni roads to get to areas such as Grand Canyon Village, Mather Point, the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Desert View Drive. Southbound traffic from Desert View Drive and the Mather Point/Grand Canyon Visitor Center area will flow as normal.

The first part of the roads improvement project began Jan. 2 at the Hermit Road interchange. Hermit Road remains open to private vehicles via a detour from Maswik Lodge. Traffic from the El Tovar Hotel to the west end of the Bright Angel Lodge parking lot is now two-way traffic – there is no street-side parking in that area for residents or visitors. The Village Route shuttle bus continues to operate with adjusted timetables and stops. Informational signs are posted at the bus stops

All members of the community and public are invited to stop by an open house Jan. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shrine of Ages. There will be updates, information about next steps and an opportunity to meet with the contractor and NPS staff about the 2018 South Rim Roads Improvement Project.

Additional updates about the South Rim Roads Improvement Project can be found at https://www.nps.gov/grandcanyon, on Twitter @GrandCanyonNPS, on Facebook at Grand Canyon National Park or by signing up to receive Grand Canyon National Park news releases in your inbox. A hotline (928-277-8010) is also available. Calls will be answered during construction work hours. During non-construction hours, the hotline will have a recorded message. The project is expected to last approximately nine months.