Supermoon rises over Grand Canyon

The first supermoon of 2018 rises over Grand Canyon Jan. 1. The yellow super moon was seen just above the horizon of the South Rim as seen from Powell Memorial at Grand Canyon National Park. Mike Quinn, NPS
