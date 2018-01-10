Pile Burn scheduled Thursday and Friday on Tusayan Ranger District

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – One-hundred acres of slash piles are scheduled to burn on Thursday and Friday, Jan 11 and 12 on the Tusayan Ranger District.

Crews plan to ignite 50 acres each day and complete this project by late afternoon Jan. 12. The unit to be treated is located approximately one mile west of the Grand Canyon Airport near Tusayan.

This project is a continuation of the removal of hazardous fuels surrounding rural areas and developed communities located within and adjacent to the Kaibab National Forest.

Smoke may be visible for short durations from Highway 64 and the community of Tusayan but is expected to ventilate rapidly out to the west with no overnight impacts.

Visitors are always reminded to use caution when traveling in the vicinity of prescribed fires, as firefighters, fire-related traffic and smoke may all be present.

All prescribed fires are subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. More information on the Smoke Management Division and to view prescribed burn authorizations for any given day is available at http://www.azdeq.gov/programs/air-quality-programs/smoke-management