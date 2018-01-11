South Rim scales back to level 1 basic water conservation measures

With water again filling the South Rim storage tanks, Grand Canyon National Park will ease restrictions on water use. Crews repaired one of the pumps at Indian Garden and park managers feel confident that enough water is in storage to scale back to Level 1 basic water conservation measures.

In Level 1, park residents and visitors should take an active approach to conserving water by turning off the faucet while brushing teeth or shaving, limiting showers to five minutes or less, selectively flushing toilets, running dishwashers or washing machines with full loads or in eco-mode, if available, and reporting drips, leaks, or other water loss to appropriate offices.

Malfunctions with the pumps at Indian Garden, which is part of the Transcanyon Waterline, began December 28, 2017, when the park immediately implemented Level 2 water restrictions "Thanks to our partners, staff, residents, and visitors for conserving water these last few weeks. The conservation efforts from everyone in the park kept us from instituting stricter water usage restrictions," said Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux.

The South Rim will remain in Level 1 basic water conservation until the South Rim storage tanks reach sustainable levels. The NPS encourages all residents and visitors to always practice basic water conservation measures at home and during their travels. For more tips on how to conserve water, visit https://www.nps.gov/greenparksplan/