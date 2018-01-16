Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 17

Tusayan food bank distribution Jan. 17

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Table tennis tournament Jan. 18

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. Those interested should sign up at least one day in advance at the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “The Foreigner” Jan. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the multipurpose room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Foreigner” (Rated R) starring Katie Leung, Jackie Chan and Rufus Jones. A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Southern Arizona trip (2 nights) Jan. 23-25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to southern Arizona Jan. 23-25. Cost is $115 per person and includes lodging and round-trip transportation.

Areas to visit will include Tucson, Bisbee and Tombstone. Sign up is available in the Rec Center. Space is limited — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Register for dodgeball tournament by Feb. 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an eight-team dodgeball tournament beginning Feb. 11. Teams may register for free until Feb. 4 at the Rec Center.

Matches will be help from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday nights at the high school gym. Matches will be five vs. five and must include at least one female on each team. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

The Rec Center is hosting Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.