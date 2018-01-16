Photo highlights: Winter delivers snow to the Grand Canyon at last

Winter comes to the Grand Canyon in low-hanging clouds.

Erin Ford/WGCN

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: January 16, 2018 10:40 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    First Snow At Grand Canyon

    Jan. 10 delivered the first winter snow of 2018 to the Grand Canyon area. An elk takes a break from nibbling trees near Albright Training Center; Bright Angel Lodge with a light dusting of snow; a bald eagle perches on a snowy branch near Tusayan; clouds hang low on a blustery day at the Canyon and a mule deer doe forages for food.

