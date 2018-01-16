Photo highlights: Winter delivers snow to the Grand Canyon at last

Photo Gallery
First Snow At Grand Canyon
Jan. 10 delivered the first winter snow of 2018 to the Grand Canyon area. An elk takes a break from nibbling trees near Albright Training Center; Bright Angel Lodge with a light dusting of snow; a bald eagle perches on a snowy branch near Tusayan; clouds hang low on a blustery day at the Canyon and a mule deer doe forages for food.
