Special 'bulletin:' Felix Christiansen wins Grand Canyon Spelling Bee

Eighth-grader Felix Christiansen defeated Linnea Whisenhunt for the honor of Spelling Bee champion Jan. 10. Athena Evans finished third behind Christiansen and Whisenhunt. Competitors included Cash Bilton, Anlylian Moquino, Caitlyn Jensen, Rodonovan Jones, Athena Evans, Everett Rommel, Ian Yost, Linnea Whisenhunt, Carter Worcester, Kaden Chavez, Amelia Walls, Felix Christiansen, Isabella Rein, Aldie Evans, Dominic Collet, Raredyn Howard and Dylan Pahl.