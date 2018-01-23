Annual bald eagle event set for Flagstaff Jan. 27

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Did you know that Arizona is visited by over 200 bald eagles during the winter?

The annual Bald Eagle Celebration takes place Jan. 27 at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road in Flagstaff.

Several programs will be offered during this year’s event, which is hosted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Willow Bend Environmental Education Center and the Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience (AWWE).

The cost is $10 per person for each program or free for Willow Bend members. All programs, except the field trip, will be held at Willow Bend. The day will also include an opportunity to see live bald eagles up close and a chance to talk with dedicated individuals from Liberty Wildlife Rehabilitation Foundation.

8 to 10 a.m. “Early Birds” Field Trip. Join wildlife biologists for an early morning field trip searching for wild bald eagles and local waterfowl around Lower Lake Mary south of Flagstaff. The meeting location will be provided when you register. Personal transport is required and carpooling encouraged. In case of inclement weather field trip will be cancelled.

10 to 11 a.m. “Eaglets” A family-focused interactive program specially designed for families with young children ages 4-12 years old. Learn about and view live eagles.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. “First Flight.” Learn about the bald eagle from an AZGFD biologist and view live eagles up close. The presentation is open to all ages.



“Educating people about wildlife, conservation and management is a goal for Willow Bend and Arizona Game and Fish,” says Moran Henn, Willow Bend director. “We are very excited to be partnering with Game and Fish, AWWE, and Liberty Wildlife for this year’s event.”

More information can be found at www.willowbendcenter.org.