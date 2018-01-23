Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 21

Friday Night Flix: “9/11” Jan. 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the multipurpose room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “9/11” (Rated R) starring Charlie Sheen, Gina Gershon and Whoopi Goldberg. A group of 5 people find themselves trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center’s North Tower on 9/11. They work together, never giving up hope, to try to escape before the unthinkable happens. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Twin Arrows Casino trip Jan. 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Twin Arrows Casino Resort Jan. 31. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested in going should give at least two days’ notice.

Super Bowl party at the Rec Center Feb. 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a party from 3 to 10 p.m. Jan 4. This event is free and open to the community. Food and drinks will be provided. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Register for dodgeball tournament by Feb. 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an eight-team dodgeball tournament beginning Feb. 11. Teams may register for free until Feb. 4 at the Rec Center.

Matches will be help from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday nights at the high school gym. Matches will be five vs. five and must include at least one female on each team. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Workout Club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPS and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

The Rec Center is hosting Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.