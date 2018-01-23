Deadline for 6th annual Mexican wolf pup-naming contest Feb. 1

2018 Mexican wolf pup-naming contest The list of guidelines and entry forms can be found at https://mexicanwo... All entries and attached materials must be mailed to namelobopups@gmai... by midnight Feb. 1.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Every year in January, the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team (IFT) completes its annual year-end population survey of the wolves living in Arizona and New Mexico. As part of this survey, the IFT captures, collars, and identifies each wolf they find with a number.

Lobos of the Southwest, a non-profit conservation group dedicated to preserving the endangered Mexican wolf, is sponsoring its 6th annual pup-naming contest, giving children around the globe an opportunity to learn about the wolves and suggest names for any new pups.

The contest is open to children aged kindergarten through eighth grade, and students may enter as individuals or teams. There will be three different age groups, include kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade.

The entry deadline is Feb. 1. More information and registration packet can be found at https://mexicanwolves.org/index.php/news/1856/51/Sixth-Annual-Pup-Naming-Contest-for-Kids.