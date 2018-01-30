Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 31

Film screening: “Those Who Dare” Jan. 31

All Who Dare follows nine Eagle Rock students who explore a new way of learning in the Lost Creek Wilderness of Colorado. All Who Dare provides a compelling look at the unconventional approach of a nationally acclaimed innovative high school that provides hope for young people who are striving to turn their lives around.” The film will be screened from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Flagstaff High School’s Hurley Auditorium. A student panel will follow. This event is free and open to the public.

Twin Arrows Casino trip Jan. 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Twin Arrows Casino Resort Jan. 31. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested in going should give at least two days’ notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Last Flag Flying” Feb. 2

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the multipurpose room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Last Flag Flying” (Rated R) starring Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne and Steve Carell. Thirty years after they served together in Vietnam, a former Navy Corpsman Larry “Doc” Shepherd re-unites with his old buddies, former Marines Sal Nealon and Reverend Richard Mueller, to bury his son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Northern Arizona Beer & Gear Expo Feb. 3

The 2018 Northern Arizona Beer & Gear Expo takes place at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Orpheum Theatre, 15 W. Aspen St., Flagstaff. Tickets are $14.50-$16.50 per person. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

The event is a lively evening of beer samplings and gear demos. a portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of Flagstaff’s Future.



Super Bowl party at the Rec Center Feb. 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a party from 3 to 10 p.m. Jan 4. This event is free and open to the community. Food and drinks will be provided. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Register for dodgeball tournament by Feb. 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an eight-team dodgeball tournament beginning Feb. 11. Teams may register for free until Feb. 4 at the Rec Center.

Matches will be help from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday nights at the high school gym. Matches will be five vs. five and must include at least one female on each team. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Flagstaff shopping trip Feb. 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 5. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Williams and Bearizona trip Feb. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Aug. 23. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Workout Club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPS and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.