Catalyst Quartet wins Grammy Award

Album of the year: 24K Magic/Bruno Mars

Record of the year: 24K Magic/Bruno Mars

Song of the year: That’s What I Like

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album: Divide/Ed Sheeran

Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue/Kraftwerk

Best Country Album: From a Room: Volume 1/Chris Stapleton

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers/Cécile McLorin Salvant with Catalyst Quartet

Full list of 2018 Grammy Award winners.