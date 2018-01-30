Catalyst Quartet wins Grammy Award

Karla Donehew-Perez, Jessie Montgomery, Paul Laraia and Karlos Rodriguez. Catalyst Quartet has performed at music festivals including Mainly Mozart in San Diego, the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival, Sitka Music Festival, Juneau Jazz and Classics, Strings Music Festival and the Grand Canyon Music Festival.

Submitted photo

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2018 9:57 a.m.

    • photo

    American jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant collaborated with Catalyst on “Dreams and Daggers.”

    Album of the year: 24K Magic/Bruno Mars

    Record of the year: 24K Magic/Bruno Mars

    Song of the year: That’s What I Like

    Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

    Best Pop Vocal Album: Divide/Ed Sheeran

    Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue/Kraftwerk

    Best Country Album: From a Room: Volume 1/Chris Stapleton

    Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers/Cécile McLorin Salvant with Catalyst Quartet

