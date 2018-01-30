Catalyst Quartet wins Grammy Award

Album of the year: 24K Magic/Bruno Mars
Record of the year: 24K Magic/Bruno Mars
Song of the year: That’s What I Like
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album: Divide/Ed Sheeran
Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue/Kraftwerk
Best Country Album: From a Room: Volume 1/Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers/Cécile McLorin Salvant with Catalyst Quartet
