Phantoms teams split games, record losses to Mogollon, wins over Mayer

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Phantoms split their last two games, losing to rival Mogollon and picking up wins against Mayer.

Both the Phantoms and Lady Phantoms faced off against the Mogollon Mustangs Jan. 23 during their winter homecoming festivities.

The Phantoms fell 52-41, while the Lady Phantoms lost for the second time this season to the Mustangs.

Boys head coach David Perkins said the team was sharp on defense, but struggled to make open shots.

“The offense was working fine for most of the night, but there are games when the ball just doesn’t go through the hoop. It happens,” said head coach David Perkins.

Senior Travis Moreno led the scoring for the Phantoms with 17 points on 10-of-15 shooting and hauled in six rebounds. Aleryn Reid contributed six points and Elijah Dugi pulled down eight rebounds.

Coming off the loss at home, the Phantoms recorded a 56-47 road win over the Mayer Wildcats Jan. 27.

Mason Tacey led the team with 13 points, followed by Reid and Rufus Keebahe with 12 points each. Neegoh Kaska crashed the boards for 15 rebounds, followed by Tacey with eight.

Perkins said the Phantoms had a balanced attack.

“This was truly a team win, but Mason played very well in the fourth quarter,” Perkins said. “It wasn’t just his offense. Tacey took a key charge in the full-court defense.”

Perkins also praised Moreno for his ball distribution from the point guard position.

The Phantoms face the BASIS Yeti at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in Flagstaff.

The Lady Phantoms also lost a hard-fought game to the Mogollon Mustangs, losing 57-41 Jan. 26.

Sophomore Cayli Miles led the attack for the Lady Phantoms, scoring 13 points with four steals and two assists. Meme Jeter-Nanacasia scored 11 and Savannah Longhoma contributed eight points in the loss. Freshmen Kara Austin and Alana Keebahe had seven rebounds each.

The Lady Phantoms are still ranked second behind the Mustangs in 1A Central region standings, and the team is ranked 11th overall in the state for the 1A conference.

Injuries have hit the team hard, with senior Monica Dimas lost to a knee injury and Jeter-Nanacasia playing through a knee injury as well. In spite of the injuries, head coach Rosie Evans said the team continues to show their toughness by defeating Cibecue, Joseph City and Mayer twice this season, both home and on the road.

“Cayli and Savannah have stepped up and helped Meme show strength outside the paint,” she said.

Following the loss to the Mustangs, the Lady Phantoms cruised to an easy win over the Mayer Wildcats, 41-26.

Miles again scored 13 points, adding five rebounds and four steals. Longhoma scored eight and Austin five to round out the top scorers. Keebahe pulled in 12 rebounds, followed by Austin with nine. Austin also had seven steals and two assists.

Evans said the goal for the team is not only to win, but continue building life skills and values to use off the court and for their whole lives.

“I am teaching these girls hard work and self-worth,” she said. “We’re bringing a legacy to this community that past records don’t matter. we can start a new impression of who we are here in Grand Canyon.”

The Lady Phantoms will face Fredonia in a non-conference game Feb. 2.