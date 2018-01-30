South Rim roads improvement project begins next phase Feb. 4

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Another phase of the 2018 South Rim roads improvement project will begin the week of Feb. 4, which will include full closures of several Grand Canyon Village intersections.

All services and facilities will be open and accessible. Visitors and residents should expect delays and new traffic flow patterns, and should follow detour signs, flaggers, and temporary stop lights. All motorists should slow down in construction zones.

Closures during this phase of construction include the South Entrance Road and Village Loop Drive intersection and the South Entrance Road and Zuni Way intersection. Traffic to and from Grand Canyon Village, including the rim lodges, will follow a detour on Center Road.

Traffic on South Entrance Road between Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Center Road will be restricted to southbound traffic only. All traffic to the visitor center will follow the detour along Center and Market Plaza roads. Motorists traveling from the South Entrance Station to Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Desert View Drive will follow a detour on Center and Market Plaza roads.

Shuttle buses will continue to operate, although stops and times will be altered in some locations. The Village Route stops at Shrine of Ages and Village East will not be in operation. Bus stops will have maps, information, and walking directions, as needed.

Additional information about the South Rim roads improvement project is available at http://go.nps.gov/roadimprovement, on Twitter @GrandCanyonNPS, and on Facebook at Grand Canyon National Park. A hotline ((928) 277-8010) is also available. Calls will be answered during construction work hours. During non-construction hours, the hotline will have a recorded message.

More information and for questions about this project is available by contacting Vicky Stinson, Grand Canyon National Park Project Manager, at (928) 638-7364, or Jill Beshears, at (928) 638-7724.

Additionally, fire managers plan to initiate a 10-acre prescribed fire near the South Rim firebase Jan. 27, as weather and fuel moisture conditions allow. There will be minimal smoke impacts. Fuels consist of hand piles of ponderosa, pinyon, and juniper created in 2016 to create defensible space around the fire base.