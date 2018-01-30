Supai man sentenced to 1 year for assaulting federal officer in 2016

PHOENIX (AP) — A northern Arizona man from Supai Village was sentenced Jan. 23 to one year in prison for his guilty plea to a charge of assaulting a federal officer.
Herbert Dini II acknowledged in his November plea hearing that he assaulted a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer by grabbing his vest, swinging fists at him and injuring the officer’s hand during an escape attempt.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a federal escape charge.
The assault on the officer stemmed from a report that Dini was intoxicated and causing a disturbance in Supai.
After his arrest, authorities say Dini was unrestrained at jail in Supai when he ran away.
They say the assault on the officer occurred during the escape.
Dini was captured shortly thereafter.
