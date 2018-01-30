You can help students by donating to the Arizona State Tax Credit program

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Tax season may leave some people grumbling, but the Arizona State Tax Credit can benefit both taxpayers and your local school district.

Individual taxpayers can donate up to $200 ($400 for married couples) to the school district of their choice, and even choose programs within the school, such as extracurricular activities or sports, to receive the donation. This year, the state has removed the deadline for donation — you can donate for 2017 until April 15, 2018.

So, someone can donate the money to the schools one day, file their taxes, and have all the money back in their account as soon as their tax return comes back. While the funds may not be received in the form of a direct refund, any overpayment can be carried forward for up to five years, potentially reducing your tax liability to zero.

You do not need to have children to use the tax credit, nor do you need to live in district. If you have friends or family in Arizona, they can choose Grand Canyon Unified School District for a donation. All taxpayers who wish to donate must obtain and fill out Form 322 — the form can be downloaded at https://www.azdor.gov/Forms.aspx.

More information about the Arizona State Tax Credit is available by calling GCUSD at (928) 638-2461.