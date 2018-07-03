Around the Canyon: Week of July 4

Flagstaff shopping trip July 6, 9, 15 and 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff July 6, 9, 15 and 24. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Blockers” July 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Blockers” (Rated PG-R) starring Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz. Three parents try to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Karaoke July 7

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Flagstaff farmers market trip July 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Flagstaff farmers market July 8. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Health benefits enrollment assistance July 9

North Country HealthCare will offer free application and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Free Summer Cafe available at Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle for youth

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer the Summer Cafe free lunch program at noon Monday through Friday through July 27. Any child up to 18 years old can stop by for a free sack lunch and activity.

Summer Cafe locations will also be available at Enstrom Baseball Field in Valle beginning June 18 and Long Jim Loop Park in Tusayan beginning June 4 from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to hand out food and provide activities. Adults and teens interested in volunteering can contact Mike Scott at (928) 229-1228 or emailgccommunitychurch@gmail.com.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night very Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Beginner’s Yoga class meets Saturdays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold beginning yoga classes Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. in the MPR. The classes are free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regional Interest:

Kachina Wetlands bird walk July 7

Northern Arizona Audubon Society will host a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. at Kachina Wetlands, 2375 Utility Road, Flagstaff, Arizona.

View ducks, herons, and ospreys up close with a spotting scope and learn about birds at one of Flagstaff’s best birding locations. This event is free and open to the public and the site is wheelchair-accessible.

Flagstaff urban flea market July 14

The Flagstaff Community Market will host the urban flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot.

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market provides a venue for a grand variety of wares such as antiques, records, books, bicycles, food, gems and minerals, handmade woodwork and any other sort of funky/flea market type treasures.