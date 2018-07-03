Monsoon could be later but heavier in Southwestern US

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Forecasters say the summer rains that fall across the Southwest each year are on track to be slightly later but a little heavier than usual.

Brian Klimowski, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Flagstaff, Arizona, said the rains will likely start between July 6 and 9. He says they could be 5 to 10 percent heavier than average in some areas.

Klimowski says the monsoon historically provides between 10 and 50 percent of the region's annual precipitation during July, August and September.

Even an average monsoon would be welcome in the region, which is suffering through a long, severe drought.