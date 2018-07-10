Around the Canyon: Week of July 11

Tusayan Town Council meeting July 11

The Tusayan Town Council will meet July 11 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Flagstaff shopping trip July 15 and 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff July 15 and 24. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Williams and Bearizona trip July 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona July 12. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Friday Night Flix: “The Cured” July 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Cured” (Rated PG-R) starring Ellen Page, Sam Keeley and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. A disease that turns people into zombies has been cured. The once-infected zombies are discriminated against by society and their own families, which causes social issues to arise. This leads to militant government interference. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Doggy social July 17

The Rec Center will host a doggy social at 6 p.m. Bring your furry friends to meet and greet other dogs and dog lovers.

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank July 18

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed July 18, August 15, September 19 October 17, November 21 and December 19. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Cameron Trading Post dinner July 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cameron for dinner at the Trading Post. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Sedona farmers market and Peace Park trip July 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona to visit the farmers market and Peace Park. Cost is $23 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Free Summer Cafe available at Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle for youth

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer the Summer Cafe free lunch program at noon Monday through Friday through July 27. Any child up to 18 years old can stop by for a free sack lunch and activity.

Summer Cafe locations will also be available at Enstrom Baseball Field in Valle beginning June 18 and Long Jim Loop Park in Tusayan beginning June 4 from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night very Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Beginner’s Yoga class meets Saturdays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold beginning yoga classes Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. in the MPR. The classes are free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.