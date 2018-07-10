Grand Canyon Pride takes center stage at Fourth of July festivities

Photo Gallery
2018 Tusayan Fourth Of July Celebration
The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau handed out trophies for the best floats in Tusayan’s Fourth of July parade. This year’s theme was “Proud to be Grand Canyon.” Top: For the second year in a row, first place went to the Grand Canyon Plaza Hotel. Center: Second place was awarded to Best Western Grand Canyon Squire Inn. Bottom: The National Park Service took third place. Other festivities included live music by local bands, food and games, a magician and a laser light show. (Photos/Greg Brush, Pete Shearer and Bill Fitzgerald)
