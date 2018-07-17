Tusayan prepares to break ground on Ten X housing complex

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — After years of legal wrangling, the town of Tusayan is finally ready to break ground on the housing development at Ten X Ranch.

When the town incorporated in 2010, one of the major goals was to secure affordable housing for long-term employees and community members. In 2017, the town formally received the deed to the property from STILO Development U.S.A., allowing construction to begin on the off-grid development.

Community members are invited to a ground-breaking ceremony from 11 to 1 p.m. July 21. The site is located about three miles east of State Route 64 on Forest Road 302. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages will be availabe, and details about the homes will be provided. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Town Manager Eric Duthie at tusayantownmanager@gmail.com or (928) 638-9909.