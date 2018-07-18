Wildfire on North Rim of Grand Canyon at three acres

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park fire crews are actively working to suppress a wildfire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The lightning ignited Imperial Fire is currenty estimated to be three acres in size and is located along the Cape Royal Road near Vista Encantada. The fire started July 18.

Smoke is visible from both the North and South Rims of the park. At this time there are no road closures, individuals driving along Cape Royal Road should be aware of fire crews working. Motorist should turn on their headlights and slow down for emergency response vehicles.

Grand Canyon National Park is seeing an increase in wildfire starts because of monsoonal lightning patterns. Each fire start is evaluated by fire management officials and placed in monitor or full suppression status. The decision to suppress or monitor a fire is based on location, available resources, regional and national preparedness levels, and weather forecast. Fires below the rim are placed in monitor status.