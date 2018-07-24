AZGFD accepting entries for wildlife calendar photo contest

PHOENIX — Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of Arizona’s wildlife? Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views, Arizona’s award-winning magazine about wildlife and outdoor recreation?

Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 12th annual Arizona Wildlife Photo Contest. One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2019 calendar, published in the November-December 2018 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. The best in show first place winners are featured in the issue and, new this year, the cover photo will also be spotlighted inside the issue on one of the calendar months!

Arizona’s diverse wildlife provides ample opportunities to snap deer, elk or bighorn sheep minding their own business or a colorful hummingbird drinking from a feeder right in your own backyard. You might also see a great blue heron landing in a local pond or feeding on a dragonfly. Arizona Game and Fish invites people to share their photographs with us in this year’s photo contest.

The judging process is blind, meaning entries are assigned a number and evaluated anonymously. Personal information is not attached to images or revealed during judging. Photos are evaluated solely on creativity, photographic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether or not submitted images meet basic size and formatting requirements.

The contest accepts entries through Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. MST. Cash prizes will be awarded. Prize money is funded through publications sales. As always, the contest is free to enter. It’s also easy: People can enter via email or through a file-sharing website. Official rules are posted at www.azgfd.gov/photocontest