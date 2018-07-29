Obi Fire on North Rim at 743 acres; new start Stina Fire on Kaibab National Forest

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The Obi Fire, which started July 21, is approximately 743 acres. Growth of the fire perimeter has been primarily in the northern and southeastern portion of the fire perimeter.

Light westerly winds throughout the day allowed the fire to grow through pine needles and downed logs. Fire behavior was active with single tree torching and surface fire of one to two foot flames where the fire was consuming dead logs.

Located in the far southwest corner of the Wahalla Plateau above Obi Point, the Obi Fire is burning in ponderosa pine and brush. Fire managers plan to continue the strategy of confining and containing the lightning caused fire in a predetermined area while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources.

Fire crews continue work to directly suppress the 13-acre Stina Fire located on the Kaibab National Forest. The Stina Fire was detected July 26, to the northeast of Fire Point. On July 28, crews worked on prepping dozer line and used aviation assets to support suppression efforts with bucket work.

Fire crews have confined the 17-acre Atoko Fire, detected July 22, on the east side of Cape Royal Road, near Atoko Point. The 32.5-acre Saffron Fire, located between Fire Point and Swamp Point has also been confined.

Smoke is visible on both the North and South Rims of the park. Smoke observed near the South Rim is being produced by the Rain Fire, which is located one mile southeast of the town of Tusayan in the Kaibab National Forest. The Rain Fire is contained. More information about the Rain Fire is available at the Kaibab National Forest InciWeb page for the Rain Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6002/.

According to GCNP, there are no road or trail closures at this time within the park or on the forest, however individuals looking to hike out near Obi point should check in with the backcountry office or visitor center before choosing a route. Visitors driving along Cape Royal Road should be aware of fire crews working in the vicinity. Motorist should turn on their headlights and slow down for emergency response vehicles.

Current resources assigned to the fires are one Type 2IA handcrew, five engines, one helicopter, helitack and a fire ecologist.

Each fire start is evaluated by fire management officials for the most appropriate management strategy. Firefighter safety, resources at risk, location of the fire, available resources, regional and national preparedness levels, and weather forecast are taken into consideration when responding to a wildfire ignition.



Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.