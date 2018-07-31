Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 1

Doggy social Aug.1

The Rec Center will host a doggy social at 6 p.m. Bring your furry friends to meet and greet other dogs and dog lovers.

Friday Night Flix: “Ready Player One” Aug. 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Ready Player One” (Rated PG-13) starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke andBen Mendelsohn. When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip Aug. 3, 9, 13, 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Aug. 3, 9, 13 and 29. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Navajo Festival of Arts trip Aug. 4

The Rec Center will ponsor a trip to the Museum of Northern Arizona for the annual Navajo Festival of Arts Aug. 4. Cost is $18 per person plus an admission fee of $12 for adults and $8 for youth. Sign up is available in the Rec Center.

Sustainability talk with brunch Aug. 5

The Rec Center will host a sustainability talk and brunch at 11 a.m. Aug. 5. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Williams and Bearizona trip Aug. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Aug. 6. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Table tennis tournament Aug. 6

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.