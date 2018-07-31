Obi Fire on North Rim grows to 1,000 acres; Rain Fire near Tusayan contained

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As of July 31, the Obi Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has grown to about 950 acres.

Located in the far southwest corner of the Wahalla Plateau above Obi Point, the Obi Fire started on July 21. Fire managers plan to continue the strategy of confining and containing the lightning caused fire in a predetermined area while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources.

Fire crews continue work to directly suppress the 25-acre Stina Fire located on the Kaibab National Forest. The Stina Fire was detected July 26, to the northeast of Fire Point. Because of higher relative humidity, growth has been slowed. Crews continue to work on prepping dozer line.

Fire crews have confined the 17-acre Atoko Fire, detected July 22 on the east side of Cape Royal Road, near Atoko Point. The 32.5-acre Saffron Fire, located between Fire Point and Swamp Point, has also been confined.

Smoke is visible on both the North and South Rims of the park. Smoke observed near the South Rim is being produced by the Rain Fire, which is located one mile southeast of the town of Tusayan in the Kaibab National Forest.

The Rain fire, located about a mile southeast of Tusayan, is contained at 604 acres and crews will continue to patrol and hold fire lines as all remaining fuels burn out.

At this time there are no road or trail closures within the park or on the forest, however, individuals looking to hike out near Obi Point should check in with the backcountry office or visitor center before choosing a route. Visitors driving along Cape Royal Road should be aware of fire crews working in the vicinity. Motorists are advised to turn on their headlights and slow down for emergency response vehicles.

Current resources assigned to the fires are one Type 2IA handcrew, five engines, one helicopter, helitack and a fire ecologist.

Each fire start is evaluated by fire management officials for the most appropriate management strategy. Firefighter safety, resources at risk, location of the fire, available resources, regional and national preparedness levels and weather forecast are taken into consideration when responding to a wildfire ignition. Because of the concerns listed above, some fires will be directly suppressed and others will be allowed to burn within specific parameters to meet forest health objectives.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park and Kaibab National Forest.