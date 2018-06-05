Around the Canyon: Week of June 6

Flagstaff shopping trip June 8 and 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff June 8 and 13. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Annihilation” June 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Annihilation” (Rated R) starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tessa Thompson. A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Karaoke June 9

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Flagstaff farmer’s market June 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to the Flagstaff farmer’s market June 10. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Health benefits enrollment assistance June 10

North Country HealthCare will offer free application and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Tusayan Town Council meeting June 13

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Doggy social June 13

The Rec Center will host doggy social at 6 p.m. Bring your furry friends to meet and greet other dogs and dog lovers.

Neighborhood Watch group meets June 14

The Tusayan Neighborhood Watch program meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the Tusayan Fire Department. All community members are welcome and various public safety topics will be discussed. More information is available from Chrystal Schoppmann at (928) 638-3473.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at IMAX through June 30

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the month of June. The film is rated PG-13. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Summer Cafe available at Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle Monday — Friday

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer the Summer Cafe free lunch program at noon Monday through Friday through July 27. Any child up to 18 years old can stop by for a free sack lunch and activity.

Summer Cafe locations will also be available at Enstrom Baseball Field in Valle beginning June 18 and Long Jim Loop Park in Tusayan beginning June 4 from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to hand out food and provide activities. Adults and teens interested in volunteering can contact Mike Scott at (928) 229-1228 or email gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night very Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Beginner’s Yoga class meets Saturdays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold beginning yoga classes Saturdays t 2:30 p.m. in the MPR. The classes are free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.