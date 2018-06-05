Fire danger very high at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With fire restrictions in effect across much of northern Arizona, including Grand Canyon National Park’s neighbors Coconino County, Arizona state lands in the county, and the Kaibab National Forest, NPS fire managers remind visitors and residents that fire danger in the park is very high.

Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) is in State 1 fire restrictions year-round, which means campfires are only allowed in the park’s three designated campgrounds, and may only be ignited in grills or defined fire rings. GCNP fire managers can implement further restrictions depending on weather, fuel moisture, and available resources. With current and predicted weather and fuel conditions, visitors and residents should prepare for Stage 2 fire restrictions in the coming weeks.

When GCNP implements Stage 2 fire restrictions, all wood burning and charcoal fires, campfires, warming fires and charcoal barbecues will be prohibited throughout the park, including in all campgrounds and residential areas. Pressurized liquid gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters with shut-off devices are allowed. Park stores will not sell firewood. Once GCNP implements Stage 2 fire restrictions, those restrictions will remain in place until the park receives significant precipitation, most likely from monsoon thunderstorms.

The park will send out notifications when and if Stage 2 restrictions go into effect. Information specific to Grand Canyon National Park’s fire restrictions and fire activity is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm. For more information about fire restrictions throughout Arizona, visit https://firerestrictions.us/az/. To learn about the National Park Service’s wildland fire program, visit https://www.nps.gov/fire/.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.