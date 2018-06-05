Photo highlights: Grand Canyon West’s Skywalk gets a good scrub

With tens of thousands of visitors per year, the Grand Canyon Skywalk’s glass walls collect millions of finger and footprints. Abseilon USA, a company that specializes in cleaning hard-to-reach locations like skyscrapers and bridges, cleaned the glass walkway while visitors watched. (Photos/Abseilon USA)
