Photo highlights: Grand Canyon West’s Skywalk gets a good scrub

Cleaners use a variety of ropes, pulleys and ties to position themselves below the glass walkway. (Photo/Abseilon USA)

Cleaners use a variety of ropes, pulleys and ties to position themselves below the glass walkway. (Photo/Abseilon USA)

  • Originally Published: June 5, 2018 10:33 a.m.

    • photo

    Cleaners pause for a selfie while hanging far above the canyon floor. (Photo/Abseilon USA)

    With tens of thousands of visitors per year, the Grand Canyon Skywalk’s glass walls collect millions of finger and footprints. Abseilon USA, a company that specializes in cleaning hard-to-reach locations like skyscrapers and bridges, cleaned the glass walkway while visitors watched. (Photos/Abseilon USA)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.