Letter to the Editor: Thank you Grand Canyon for contributing to our third-grade Virginia state fair project

Students from Langley School in McLean, Virginia display a variety of items representing the state of Arizona that were sent to the third-grade class from residents around Arizona, including the Grand Canyon. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 12, 2018 11:26 a.m.

    • Dear people of the great state of Arizona, this past February, my third-grade students wrote letters to small-town newspapers around our country. The letters asked people in each state to send items of interests that the student might include in their final class State Fair project.

    My students were thrilled as packages started arriving from all over the country. They received books, newspapers, postcards, maps and many unique items from the wonderful and generous people of the United States of America. I have included a picture of my student’s final project. Please not that this is just one view of their state fair float as many items are attached to the sides and back of the float as well.

    This project could not have been the success that is was without you. I’ve had several parents indicate that their family would be taking a trip to the state that their child learned about this school year to see the beauty and unique qualities first hand. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.

    Most sincerely,

    Mrs. Robinson

