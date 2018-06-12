Letter to the Editor: Thank you Grand Canyon for contributing to our third-grade Virginia state fair project

Dear people of the great state of Arizona, this past February, my third-grade students wrote letters to small-town newspapers around our country. The letters asked people in each state to send items of interests that the student might include in their final class State Fair project.

My students were thrilled as packages started arriving from all over the country. They received books, newspapers, postcards, maps and many unique items from the wonderful and generous people of the United States of America. I have included a picture of my student’s final project. Please not that this is just one view of their state fair float as many items are attached to the sides and back of the float as well.

This project could not have been the success that is was without you. I’ve had several parents indicate that their family would be taking a trip to the state that their child learned about this school year to see the beauty and unique qualities first hand. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.

Most sincerely,

Mrs. Robinson