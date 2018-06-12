Parks in Brief: Grand Teton National Park, Natchez Trace Parkway

Grand Teton National Park hosts annual traditional cattle drive

MOOSE, Wyo. — A traditional cattle drive took place June 9 in Grand Teton National Park.

Pinto Ranch wranglers drove a herd of approximately 280 cattle westward from the ranch.

Several years ago, Grand Teton officials requested that the Pinto Ranch shift their cattle from an historic, free-range Pacific Creek grazing allotment north of Moran to the fenced Elk Ranch Flats pastures to minimize potential conflicts with predators in the Pacific Creek drainage. The Pinto Ranch is grazing spayed heifers only, rather than running a cow/calf operation allowing for reduced potential predator conflicts.

Chisha Foka Trail Honors Choctaw Heritage

RIDGELAND, Miss. — The Natchez Trace Parkway and the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi hosted a trail dedication June 1 at the Old Trace and Brashears Stand Site of the Parkway. About 30 community representatives joined staff from the Parkway to dedicate the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail.

Chisha Foka, which roughly translates to “among the post oaks,” was the Choctaw settlement that once stood where the City of Jackson is today.

“As people walk, run, or bicycle on the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail, they will see the new signs. We hope these signs will remind trail users of the rich Choctaw heritage along the Parkway,” said Superintendent Mary Risser.